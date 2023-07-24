Try this full-body workout to jumpstart your week

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
UP NEXT
Do base tans protect you from sunburns and skin cancer?04:25
5 viral skincare hacks that actually work05:41
How to keep your healthy routines when you're traveling04:34
Add belly dancing to your workout routine with these fun moves04:19
How to manage your mental health in the summer03:28
Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study00:42
Victims of painful fertility treatment speak out in new podcast03:04
What is the 7-year itch? Hoda and Jenna weigh in on growing apart04:05
How often should you clean your dishwasher and shower?05:31
Start TODAY member shares how she lost 100 pounds in a year05:44
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY24:43
Punch things up a notch with this knockout boxing workout04:36
How to have a growth mindset in the workplace05:08
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing07:20
Chelsea Clinton on combating rising maternal mortality rates in US04:00
Aspartame categorized as ‘possibly carcinogenic’: What to know03:38
How to boost your energy first thing in the morning05:06
Celebs help shed light on menopause to encourage conversations07:36
How to motivate yourself out of a summer slump04:29
Lululemon studio trainer Gerren Liles joins TODAY to demonstrate a full-body workout that you can do at home to feel more energized.July 24, 2023
