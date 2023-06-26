IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 Amazon travel essentials for your next getaway, starting at $9

  • Now Playing

    Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings

    02:48

  • Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

    02:56

  • Why self-love languages are important to nurture

    03:45

  • Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right

    04:00

  • What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

    05:52

  • Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51

  • NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

    04:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

    04:26

  • Hands-only CPR: What you need to know

    05:29

  • Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more

    04:12

  • Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body

03:42

Sarah Larson Levey, the founder and CEO of Y7 Studio, shares simple yoga poses for beginners that can be done at home or at the office.June 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Sarah Ferguson reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges screenings

    02:48

  • Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

    02:56

  • Why self-love languages are important to nurture

    03:45

  • Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right

    04:00

  • What are the best products to protect your skin in the summer?

    05:52

  • Ozempic shakes up weight loss industry

    04:53

  • Planning on traveling with your pet? Here’s a handy checklist!

    03:51

  • NBA star Tony Snell opens up for first time about autism diagnosis

    04:54

  • What is Berberine and why is it being called 'nature's Ozempic'?

    01:34

  • Men's health: A checklist for medical screenings and doctors to see

    04:26

  • Hands-only CPR: What you need to know

    05:29

  • Tips to stay hydrated: Electrolyte ice cubes, high-water fruits, more

    04:12

  • Drinking alcohol in moderation may benefit heart health, study finds

    03:06

  • Jenna Bush Hager opens up about why she doesn’t own a scale

    03:02

  • Try this simple workout — no equipment or gym necessary!

    02:53

  • Lacrosse player makes miracle recovery after heart transplant

    03:44

  • Air quality alerts: How to keep children and pets safe

    03:01

  • Air quality alerts: How to stay safe and what you need to know

    03:48

  • Vatican says Pope Francis is feeling well following surgery

    01:16

01:30

Women celebrate 45 years of friendship with Sunday Mug Shots

04:01

Bryan Kohberger’s attorney challenges DNA in Idaho murders case

02:19

Mother of 19-year-old on Titan submersible speaks out

02:56

Drug makers race to create oral versions of Ozempic, Wegovy

01:26

How much does the rebellion in Russia undermine Putin?

02:29

Alligator attacks 13-year-old swimming in a Florida creek

03:42

Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body

05:12

Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

04:19

Alex Edelman to make Broadway debut with ‘Just For Us’

04:46

Ali Stroker talks ‘Richard III,’ ‘And Just Like That,’ motherhood

03:42

Try these basic yoga poses to wake up your body

05:12

Travel to these popular destinations without breaking the bank

04:19

Alex Edelman to make Broadway debut with ‘Just For Us’

04:46

Ali Stroker talks ‘Richard III,’ ‘And Just Like That,’ motherhood

05:21

Dylan Dreyer travels to Hawaii, learns about Laysan albatross

05:59

Kim Petras talks meaningful Grammy win, name of new album

04:25

How to cut carbs, add antioxidants with healthy swaps

03:45

Why self-love languages are important to nurture

03:01

Thompson twins talk NBA Draft picks: ‘It was surreal’

04:42

Spruce up your next barbeque or backyard party with these hacks

04:15

Jacqueline Bisset talks ‘Loren & Rose,’ reflects on her legacy

11:44

Meet the women creating bespoke wigs with the help of AI

06:51

Kristin Davis talks 'And Just Like That,' living in 'ageist' society

04:07

Do you put on deodorant before bed? The internet’s divided

04:09

Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick ‘The Celebrants’

05:49

TikTok star Kena Peay shares recipe for crispy chicken tacos

06:12

Kelly Clarkson on divorce: ‘I want better for my ex’

04:00

Ally Love shares tips for starting your mornings right

04:45

Here are summer 2023’s biggest events to check out

04:15

How to create a comfy, inviting outdoor living space this summer

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

04:25

How to cut carbs, add antioxidants with healthy swaps

05:49

TikTok star Kena Peay shares recipe for crispy chicken tacos

04:42

Spruce up your next barbeque or backyard party with these hacks

05:27

Carson Daly's kids surprise him on TODAY for 50th birthday

04:13

‘Baking Show’ finalist Crystelle Pereira makes pickle chicken curry

04:59

Entertain like a pro with these summer dishes

03:26

Greek pasta salad: Get Kevin Curry’s delicious recipe

05:04

Try this simple and filling summer cheeseburger salad wrap recipe

04:11

Pickled shrimp po'boy: Get Scotty Scott’s recipe!

04:51

Superfood hacks: Easy ways to add more nutrients to meals