TODAY

Erica Blaire Roby grills up steak sushi, pork brioche sliders for July 4

04:59

Erica Blaire Roby, season two winner of “Food Network’s BBQ Brawl,” stops by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share recipes for creative twists on the traditional July Fourth barbecue. Roby shows how to make steak sushi using ribeye and rice plus a plate of Carolina gold pork brioche sliders!June 29, 2022

Pitmaster Erica Blaire Roby serves steak sushi and pulled pork sliders for the 4th

