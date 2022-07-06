IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Try these top 10 healthy snacks chosen by dietitians

05:28

This year’s Good Housekeeping Healthy Snack Awards were chosen by registered dietitians, culinary pros and 2,000 taste testers. Good Housekeeping’s Deputy Director of Nutrition, Stefani Sassos, joins TODAY to share 10 of the crunchy treats that made the list!July 6, 2022

