Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
Try these strategies to travel smarter and save on getaways
The summer may be flying by, but you can still snag a great deal on some last-minute getaways. CNBC's Seema Mody joins TODAY with tips to find some savings!July 31, 2023
