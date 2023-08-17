Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts
Yoga exercises can be upgraded with some simple weights to help target arms, core and back training. Kimberly Marcotte, an instructor and area manager for Core Power Yoga in New York, shares sculpting workouts that are easy to do right at home!Aug. 17, 2023
