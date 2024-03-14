Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises
Whether you have upper-back pain, a stiff lower back or sore glutes, there are ways to help alleviate the discomfort. Board-certified clinical specialist Karena Wu joins TODAY to demonstrate a few moves you can try before you even get out of bed to relieve those aches and pains.March 14, 2024
