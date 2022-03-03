IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

04:43

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour stops by Studio 1A for four high-intensity interval training workouts. She says a 20-minute HIIT workouts is better than 40 minutes of steady exercise. Watch Carson Daly rock these moves.March 3, 2022

