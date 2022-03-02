Get green in the kitchen with these storage ideas

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Holdefehr, senior editor at Real Simple magazine, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with solutions for using less plastic in the kitchen. Some alternatives to plastic bags include silicone bags, assorted wax wraps, silicone lids, Fresco Pet food cover and Make & Take food kit.
