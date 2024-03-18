IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises
05:24
Certified personal trainer and health journalist Ciara Lucas joins TODAY to demonstrate several movements that’ll help you prepare for some of your favorite warm-weather activities like tennis, golf, gardening and more.March 18, 2024
