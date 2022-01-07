“Dry January,” the popular trend of giving up drinking alcohol for the month, is in full swing. Lifestyle expert and author Maureen Petrosky shares her drink suggestions, including ready-to-drink canned mocktails, beer and wine alternatives, and zero-proof spirits.Jan. 7, 2022
Now Playing
Try these drink alternatives for 'Dry January'
05:51
UP NEXT
Giada De Laurentiis shares recipe for a skillet brownie
06:08
Lighten up dinner with Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken Milanese
04:17
Alex Guarnaschelli makes noodle-free lasagna
03:52
What is a pancake cake? Milk Bar founder shares recipe for trendy dessert (or breakfast)
04:06
Milk Bar owner shares red velvet cake recipe for Savannah Guthrie’s birthday