IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We browsed through thousands of Amazon deals — here are 45+ worth shopping

Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
March 20, 202403:09
  • Now Playing

    Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated

    00:37

  • Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50

  • Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39

Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

03:09

With winter behind us, skin care routines are in need of a spring-cleaning. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY with tips for revamping your regiments and products to protect your skin.March 20, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

    03:09
  • UP NEXT

    CDC issues measles alert urging parents to get children vaccinated

    00:37

  • Oprah Winfrey offers new weight-loss message in TV special

    02:56

  • Spring back into fitness with these warm-up exercises

    05:24

  • Are all fats bad? Dietitian breaks down health myths and facts

    03:55

  • Eye health: What to know about diet, screen time and makeup

    04:33

  • Alleviate aches and pains with these 4 morning exercises

    04:54

  • Playing with dogs has paw-sitive reactions in the brain

    00:51

  • Olivia Munn and Christie Brinkley share cancer diagnoses

    04:08

  • Build healthier habits with these simple changes to your routine

    04:44

  • Meet the women fueling the innovating 'FemTech' movement

    05:21

  • How to decode nutrition labels on food and drinks you consume

    04:55

  • Spring allergy season: How to manage your symptoms

    02:56

  • Sleep disorders: How to tell if you need to see a doctor

    05:09

  • What is ‘menopause brain’ and how can people navigate it?

    05:27

  • Here is how a midday nap can improve your health

    04:10

  • Teens feel happy and peaceful without their phone, Pew study finds

    02:37

  • Boost your mood and energy with these 5 quick hit moves

    04:21

  • Healthy sleep habits to maximize your sleep and feel rested

    03:50

  • Should you wear socks to bed? TODAY busts sleeping myths

    04:39

FAA head says Boeing is more focused on production than safety

Powerball jackpot nears $700 million after no winner

NASA posts job for full-time astronauts: Here are the requirements

Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report

New video shows Riley Strain moments before he disappeared

Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive

Trump unable to secure bond after approaching around 30 lenders

Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas

‘The Blue Angels’: See exclusive first look at new documentary

Trip or Bust: Fan answers trivia questions to win a trip to Aruba

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Marsha Warfield talks stepping back in Roz’s shoes in ‘Night Court’

How to keep your spring flowers fresh and alive

Ricky Martin talks ‘great’ fashion he wore in ‘Palm Royale’

Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine

NASA astronaut details what training is like to go to space

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Former Secret Service agent shares tips on how to read people

Tony Goldwyn on ‘Law & Order,’ Kerry Washington, ‘Ezra’

Meet the founder of the vibrant brand Never Fully Dressed

Trip or Bust: Fan answers trivia questions to win a trip to Aruba

Watch: Mom shocked to learn she has an ‘old person name’

Taylor Rooks talks generating buzz around viral sports interviews

Elevate your closet with these crafty fashion upgrades

Justin Sylvester visits ‘Aladdin’ for 10th anniversary on Broadway

Can I ask for a family heirloom ring back after a divorce?

TODAY fan answers trivia to win a trip to Cancún!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Hilary Swank: Having twins is ‘double the joy’

TODAY Bestsellers: Viral jumpsuit, serums, knives and more!

Refresh your hair and beauty routine with these tips and products

Shop these essential spring deals and save up to 84% off!

Ally Love answers her most frequently asked questions

Shop the hottest toys for spring this year

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Look well-rested with these easy tips and products

Get an exclusive sneak peek at items going on sale on Amazon

Bobbie’s Best: Get exclusive deals on pillowcases, jewelry, more

Shop these handy products to get organized for spring

Try this crowd-pleasing fresh seafood paella from Tatiana Rosana

Meet Allison Ellsworth, the founder of the soda company Poppi

Chef José Andrés shares his recipe for seared scallops with tzatziki

Try Chef José Andrés’ one-pot chicken youvetsi and tabbouleh

Try these sausage rolls that are perfect for Saint Patrick's Day

Try Catherine Fulvio’s recipes for cottage pie and apple cream cake

How these female whiskey makers are bringing back a lost Irish art

Try this quick and easy family dinner recipe for upside down pizza

Elizabeth Heiskell shares her recipes for seared salmon salad

Dylan Dreyer shares gluten-free cookies and cream pie