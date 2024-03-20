Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
With winter behind us, skin care routines are in need of a spring-cleaning. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry joins TODAY with tips for revamping your regiments and products to protect your skin.March 20, 2024
Try these dermatologist tips to revamp your spring skin care routine
