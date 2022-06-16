IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has 40 must-haves for the ultimate summer bash — including deals up to 80% off

  • Now Playing

    Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core

    04:56

  • TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in

    01:20

  • World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

    01:58

  • Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

  • FDA approves first drug treatment for hair loss disorder Alopecia

    00:45

  • How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

    02:42

  • Sheinelle Jones explores LGBTQ health care providers and ways to improve health | Wellness TODAY

    25:00

  • 6 moves to strengthen your walk | Wellness TODAY

    05:21

  • Sheinelle Jones tries a soothing sound bath | Wellness TODAY

    04:39

  • Sheinelle Jones and Dr. Natalie Azar discuss studies to keep your family healthy | Wellness TODAY

    07:24

  • How to find an LGBTQ health care provider | Wellness TODAY

    05:54

  • Country singer Toby Keith reveals stomach cancer diagnosis

    01:51

  • How fatherhood and a hot cup of tea helped one man recover from addiction

    05:24

  • Step up your walking game with these sporting essentials

    04:59

  • Teen boxer faces fight of her life after brain cancer diagnosis

    03:42

  • Carson Daly on how stand-up MRI helped with his panic attacks

    02:22

  • Carson Daly details his journey with back pain and recent surgery

    07:45

  • COVID vaccinations for children under 5 could start next week

    00:28

TODAY

Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

03:49

As the TODAY 30-day walking challenge continues, trainer Chris Dorner shares cross-training moves that will help aid your walking routine including upper body exercises.June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Try these cross-training exercises to boost your walking routine

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines approved by FDA for young kids

    00:23

  • Exercises to strengthen your legs, hips and core

    04:56

  • TODAY’s 30-day walking challenge: Halfway point check-in

    01:20

  • World Health Organization calls emergency meeting on monkeypox

    01:58

  • Deadly drugs alarmingly easy to get on popular social media apps

    06:02

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All