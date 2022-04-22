IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hottest sustainable products: Dryer balls, outlet timer, more

04:21

Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share some of the hottest eco-friendly products for Earth Day. The items include dishcloths and scrubs from Skoy, wool dryer balls from Handy Landry, reusable K-Cup pods from iPartsPlusMore, produce saver freshness balls from Bluapple and indoor mini 24-hour mechanical outlet timer from BN-Link.April 22, 2022

