IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates 04:56 Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests 04:15 Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY 00:35 Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup 07:30 How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough 05:03 Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright 04:31 Top holiday hacks from Good Housekeeping 05:51 How South Carolina rice could help you live to 100 05:34 Jocelyn Delk Adams puts a unique spin on comfort food with pizza-stuffed meatloaf 07:37 Alejandra Ramos makes her favorite comfort food: Stovetop mac and cheese 07:17 Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum? 01:36 Meet the mom who built a business on ‘Fancy Sprinkles’ 05:21 TODAY Food All Stars share their favorite comfort food recipes 24:46 Ham for the holidays: Cajun brown sugar ham, biscuits in ham gravy 05:34 Mail-order food for the holidays: Sandwiches, sauces and more 04:30 Use homemade ricotta to make the best pasta alla Norma ever 25:03 Superfood Friday: Try Joy Bauer’s corn chowder and spiced chai 04:39 Mary McCartney shares holiday cocktail and snack recipes 05:13 Supply chain issues threaten a chicken tender shortage 03:21 Jocelyn Delk Adams whips up creamy spinach gratin with a crispy breadcrumb topping 07:52 Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates 04:56
On the latest installment of Superfood Friday, Joy Bauer joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with two sweet holiday deserts that go beyond the classic Christmas cookie. Watch as she makes eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates.
Dec. 10, 2021 Read More Try Joy Bauer’s eggnog cheesecake dip and chocolate covered dates 04:56 Serve this hearty ropa vieja dish for your holiday guests 04:15 Al Roker serves up breakfast on the 3rd hour of TODAY 00:35 Jake Cohen makes a soothing saffron chicken noodle soup 07:30 How to get 5 different kinds of cookies out of 1 cookie dough 05:03 Festive holiday drinks to keep your spirits bright 04:31