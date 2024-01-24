Alaska Airlines CEO speaks out for first time since midair incident
Watch: Woman surprised by her best friend during birthday dinner
Three former Major Leaguers elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
New York man found guilty of murder in wrong driveway shooting
Charles Osgood, longtime ‘Sunday Morning’ host, dies at 91
Why solo vacations are taking off
See grandmothers in ‘Nai Nai & Wài Pó’ react to Oscar nomination
Freezing rain creates treacherous conditions in Midwest
Russian military jet carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes
Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race
How to turn your side hustle into a full-time job
2024 Oscar nominations: Snubs, surprises and more
Why more people are watching TV shows and movies with subtitles
US and UK launch new airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen
Cal State faculty reach tentative agreement to end strike
Young fan describes seeing Taylor Swift at football game: ‘Amazing’
Jury selection underway for mother of Oxford High mass shooter
Dow closes above 38,000 for first time: What this means for you
Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race
Donald Trump has become the only Republican in a completive race to win both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary — but challenger Nikki Haley is pledging to stay in the race. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Jan. 24, 2024
