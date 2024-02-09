Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus as SCOTUS weighs ballot case
Former President Donald Trump won the Nevada GOP caucus on Thursday, according to an NBC News projection. The victory comes as the Supreme Court appears unwilling to condone the effort to kick Trump off the presidential ballot. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Feb. 9, 2024
