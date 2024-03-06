IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 70% off a couch (!), makeup kits and more

Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday
01:57

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators

    00:31

  • Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial

    00:32

  • Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices

    03:21

  • TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial

    03:23

  • Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize

    02:40

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company

    01:50

  • Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

    07:08

  • Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board

    00:29

  • Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut

    00:47

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months

    02:34

  • Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled

    00:50

  • Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall

    02:30

  • Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    01:57

  • Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions

    01:39

Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday

01:57

Sources say Nikki Haley is expected to announce Wednesday that she is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race after Donald Trump won nearly all of the states on Super Tuesday. This makes Trump the apparent Republican nominee and sets up his rematch with Joe Biden. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 6, 2024

  • Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

    03:33

  • Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

    00:42

  • France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators

    00:31

  • Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial

    00:32

  • Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices

    03:21

  • TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial

    03:23

  • Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize

    02:40

  • Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

    00:29

  • Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company

    01:50

  • Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

    07:08

  • Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board

    00:29

  • Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut

    00:47

  • How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness

    02:35

  • Kate Middleton seen in public for the first time in months

    02:34

  • Official posters for 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled

    00:50

  • Parts of California dig out after getting buried in heavy snowfall

    02:30

  • Jury selection to begin for father of Oxford High mass shooter

    01:57

  • Canisters become projectiles after Michigan plant explosions

    01:39
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Is it okay to wear makeup while exercising?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kylie Kelce opens up about Jason’s retirement announcement

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Liev Schreiber, Amy Ryan talk ‘Doubt: A Parable’ Broadway revival

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cast of ‘Girls5eva’ talks new season: 'We love making this show'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Avoid these common mistakes that can delay your tax return

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Reboot your workout with this pilates-based routine

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trent Shelton shares strategy for protecting your peace

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jane Seymour: I never spoke to Lindsay Lohan during 'Irish Wish'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Colorectal cancer: Know the risk factors, symptoms and testing

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Rita Moreno flirt with Craig Melvin — with Lindsay there!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to properly do planks and how to modify them for your needs

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hot Docs: Hoda & Jenna share new documentaries to watch

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Embrace spring with these easy decorating ideas

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joel McHale gives his hot takes on cold plunges, Jenna's outfit

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Joel McHale talks Season 2 of ‘Animal Control,' pets at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda's daughter sends her sweet message for 'Hope Is a Rainbow'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jason Kelce sends love to his wife, Kylie, during retirement speech

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda Kotb shares why she named her daughter Hope

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda Kotb on the cover of Parade, and learn her new mantra

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hoda & Jenna go head-to-head in guessing game

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna Bush Hager shares hilarious throwback pic: 'Just hideous'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Browse these top books to read in March 2024

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

What to buy in March, what to hold off on, and how to get freebies

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these cool travel finds perfect for your next vacation

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Spring travel essentials: Slip-on sneakers, swimsuits, SPF kit, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get these deals on portable essentials for a weekend getaway

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Solutions for common skin problems from dark spots to dry patches

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these 5 hot tech gadgets perfect for home and on the go!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these items inspired by Jenna’s book pick 'Good Material'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Workout essentials for your gym bag: Top earbuds, snacks, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

6 products to maximize your storage space — on every budget

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try this decadent recipe for cheesy orzo and asparagus salad

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ham and fontina lasagna with bechamel sauce: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 cocktails recipes perfect for celebrating leap year birthdays!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Plantain pancakes with jerk honey butter: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

2 vegan recipes to try: Plant-based frittata muffins, frittata quiche

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these 2 vegan comfort food recipes the whole family will love

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Celebrate National Margarita Day with these 3 recipes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Slow cooker recipes: Savory pork ragù and salsa chicken tacos

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Smash burger, patty melt or classic: Which burger reigns supreme?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Take pasta night to a new level with these unexpected ingredients