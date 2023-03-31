IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Step into spring with 51 picks for your home, wardrobe and more — starting at $6

  • Now Playing

    Trump ‘will not take a plea deal’ after indictment, attorney says

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump indicted in 2016 hush money case

    02:42

  • How a music trailblazer is shaking up the industry with vinyl

    03:43

  • Artificial Intelligence replicates familiar voices in latest phone scams

    04:03

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2023

    01:21

  • Kensington Palace to highlight Hollywood fashion

    00:28

  • Whose idea was it to bring cherry blossoms to DC?

    04:42

  • The Eternal Pink diamond could fetch $35 million at auction

    00:41

  • ‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius up for parole

    02:05

  • Opening Day 2023: Inside the new rules for MLB

    03:40

  • Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle

    01:11

  • Gwyneth Paltrow’s defense team calls accuser back to the stand

    05:07

  • Idaho quadruple murder case: Officer’s credibility questioned

    02:07

  • Emotional vigil held for victims of Nashville school shooting

    02:28

  • Pope Francis hospitalized with respiratory infection

    03:52

  • Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on spying charges

    01:20

  • 9 dead after Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

    02:01

  • How to be more open with your significant other

    05:29

  • High-functioning anxiety: What are the signs and symptoms?

    03:38

  • What makes life worth living? Yale professor shares how to find joy

    04:36

TODAY

Trump ‘will not take a plea deal’ after indictment, attorney says

06:07

Joe Tacopina, one of the attorneys representing Donald Trump, joins TODAY following the historic indictment of the former president. He says Trump was “shocked” when the news was announced and says there will be “wide-reaching ramifications.”March 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump ‘will not take a plea deal’ after indictment, attorney says

    06:07
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump indicted in 2016 hush money case

    02:42

  • How a music trailblazer is shaking up the industry with vinyl

    03:43

  • Artificial Intelligence replicates familiar voices in latest phone scams

    04:03

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 2023

    01:21

  • Kensington Palace to highlight Hollywood fashion

    00:28

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All