Trump was ‘irresponsible’ not to denounce QAnon at town hall, Rich Lowry says

Former Democratic senator Claire McCaskill tells TODAY that President Trump’s responses to questions about such topics as health care, his finances and QAnon at his town hall Thursday night “showed again that he has a very tortured relationship with the truth.” Rich Lowry, editor of the conservative National Review, says that Trump’s town hall was “much better TV” than Joe Biden’s, but calls it “completely irresponsible” that the president wouldn’t denounce QAnon: “That was not a great moment.”