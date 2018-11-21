Trump wanted to prosecute Clinton, Comey — report
According to The New York Times, President Trump told then-White House counsel Don McGahn last spring that he wanted the Justice Department to prosecute his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and James Comey, the FBI director he fired in 2017. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports on the latest on this, as well as Trump’s statement backing Saudi Arabia in light of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.
‘The Clinton Affair’ wraps up, sparking new conversation03:54
Trump wanted to prosecute Clinton, Comey — report02:57
Monica Lewinsky’s parents speak out about Clinton scandal02:57
Victim of suspected health attacks on US diplomats speaks out05:01
Judge blocks Trump’s asylum ban for migrants crossing southern border illegally00:36
Ivanka Trump used personal email for government business, report says02:53