Trump wanted to prosecute Clinton, Comey — report

According to The New York Times, President Trump told then-White House counsel Don McGahn last spring that he wanted the Justice Department to prosecute his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and James Comey, the FBI director he fired in 2017. NBC’s Kristen Welker reports on the latest on this, as well as Trump’s statement backing Saudi Arabia in light of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.Nov. 21, 2018

