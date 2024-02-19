IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump calls civil fraud trial a ‘sham case’ after $355 million fine
Donald Trump is vowing to appeal the ruling in his civil fraud trail that resulted in more than $355 million in fines and banning him from operating a business in New York for three years. “It’s a sham case,” he said on the campaign trail. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Feb. 19, 2024

