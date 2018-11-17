Trump visits California as wildfires death toll rises
President Trump flew cross-country to California to see firsthand the destruction left by the wildfires. The president’s visit comes in the wake of staggering new numbers released from the deadly Camp Fire, which continues to burn in Northern California. At least 71 people are dead and more than 1,000 are missing. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.
