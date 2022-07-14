IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Trump tried to call WH staff in connection to Jan. 6 hearing: source

00:31

A source has told NBC News that former President Donald Trump tried to call a member of the White House support staff who’s currently in talks with the January 6th committee. The Justice Department will determine whether there was any illegal conduct.July 14, 2022

TODAY

