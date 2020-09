President Trump teased his pick for the Supreme Court at a recent rally to help motivate his core supporters. He also told the crowd that the only way he would lose the election is if there is “mischief,” again presuming without evidence that there will be some kind of voter fraud. Meanwhile Joe Biden says claims of fraud is a “typical Trump distraction,” and warns that the dangerous rhetoric could provoke violence. NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell reports for Weekend TODAY.