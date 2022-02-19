Trump took 15 boxes of classified records to Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says
The National Archives announced Friday that classified information was found in 15 boxes of White House records stored at Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. During the 2016 election he routinely blasted Hillary Clinton for allegedly mishandling classified information. Federal law bans the removal of classified information to unauthorized locations.Feb. 19, 2022
