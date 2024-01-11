IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Longtime Alabama coach Nick Saban to retire after 17 seasons
02:04
Get an exclusive inside look at the largest cruise ship on the planet!
03:48
Mariska Hargitay shares personal experience with sexual violence
03:18
Another blast of brutal weather on the way: What to expect
03:49
Boeing CEO promises to find where quality control broke down
02:35
Hunter Biden to attend arraignment hearing on tax charges
01:50
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
Haley and DeSantis clash in Iowa debate with Trump absent
02:57
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize
00:39
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast
00:32
Bob Saget's wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death
02:36
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
04:02
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported
03:42
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Trump to attend closing arguments in NYC civil fraud trial
02:00
After a late night in Iowa, Donald Trump is returning to New York Thursday for closing arguments at his civil fraud trial. He will not be delivering part of the closing arguments after that request was denied by the judge. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.Jan. 11, 2024
