Trump tax returns show years of heavy losses, paying little in taxes

02:04

A House committee has released six years of former President Trump’s tax returns after a years-long legal battle. The returns show Trump losing money in four of the six years covered and paying relatively little in federal taxes from 2015 through the end of his presidential term. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 31, 2022

Trump’s tax returns released by House committee after years of legal battles

