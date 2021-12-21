Trump sues NY attorney general in bid to halt her investigation of him
Former President Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking a court order to halt her long-running tax investigation into his business practices. James responded with a statement accusing Trump and his company of repeatedly seeking to delay her investigation.Dec. 21, 2021
