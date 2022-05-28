IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

    01:05
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    How should police have responded to Uvalde school shooting?

    04:14

  • Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

    03:06

  • Trauma surgeon gets emotional discussing Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Hear some of the most inspiring speeches at 2022 graduations

    03:47

  • Sea captain reunites with one of the refugees he saved in 1978

    04:16

  • Honoring our military: A Purple Heart recipient gets a new home

    05:32

  • Indianapolis 500: Drivers to watch and what to expect this weekend

    03:18

  • Save big this Memorial Day weekend on mattresses, furniture and more

    03:31

  • See LeBron James surprise a classroom of kids from his hometown

    00:55

  • More questions emerge about police timeline in Texas school shooting

    04:14

  • 4 killed in home explosion in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

    00:24

  • ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta dies at 67

    03:59

  • Closing arguments to begin in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    03:21

  • Kevin Spacey facing sexual assault charges in UK

    00:20

  • CDC tracking 9 cases of monkeypox across 7 states

    00:18

  • Massive fire erupts on Carnival cruise ship in the Caribbean

    00:24

  • 39 million expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend

    03:03

  • Inside Ukraine as forces push back against Russian troops

    02:22

TODAY

Trump speaks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

02:18

Days after the horrific massacre in Uvalde, the National Rifle Association is kicking off day two of its annual convention where Republicans are rejecting calls for stronger gun laws. As demonstrators protested outside, former president Donald Trump says he will still speak at the event because “now is not the time for politics.” NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for Saturday TODAY.May 28, 2022

  • Bipartisan lawmakers move to address gun control after Uvalde massacre

    01:05
  • Now Playing

    Trump speaks at NRA convention just days after Uvalde shooting

    02:18
  • UP NEXT

    How should police have responded to Uvalde school shooting?

    04:14

  • Uvalde Shooting: New details around police response stir outrage

    03:06

  • Trauma surgeon gets emotional discussing Uvalde shooting victims

    01:46

  • Hear some of the most inspiring speeches at 2022 graduations

    03:47

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All