Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Now Playing
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
UP NEXT
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024
04:30
Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons
04:00
Check out some of the top new products from CES 2024
03:54
Active-duty US Air Force officer crowned 2024 Miss America
05:46
Costco launches program to crack down on sharing member cards
00:30
Federal judge blocks JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit Airlines
00:24
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out
01:19
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Passengers sue Alaska Airlines, Boeing after door-plug incident
00:33
Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages
02:11
Lloyd Austin's aide asked EMTs to be 'subtle,' 911 call reveals
01:50
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary
02:21
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
Copied
Copied
Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of Tuesday’s primary in New Hampshire, but Ron DeSantis appears to be shifting his focus to the next state of South Carolina — Haley’s home state. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 18, 2024
Uvalde shooting: Report on botched police response to be released
02:25
Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings
00:33
US launches new strikes to protect cargo ships in the Red Sea
01:21
Now Playing
Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary
02:02
UP NEXT
New storm bringing snow, ice and rain expected coast-to-coast
03:19
Kate Middleton recovering after ‘planned abdominal surgery’
01:30
Is Jason Kelce retiring? NFL star speaks out about speculation
03:20
10-year-old bitten by shark during an expedition at Bahamas resort
02:16
Robotic shoes, smart vacuum and more fun tech from CES 2024
04:30
Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons
04:00
Check out some of the top new products from CES 2024
03:54
Active-duty US Air Force officer crowned 2024 Miss America
05:46
Costco launches program to crack down on sharing member cards
00:30
Federal judge blocks JetBlue’s purchase of Spirit Airlines
00:24
Palestinian American students shot in Vermont speak out
01:19
Young adults are using laxatives to lose weight, prompting warnings
05:16
Passengers sue Alaska Airlines, Boeing after door-plug incident
00:33
Israel and Hamas reach deal to supply medicine to Gaza hostages
02:11
Lloyd Austin's aide asked EMTs to be 'subtle,' 911 call reveals
01:50
Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary