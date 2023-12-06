Trump says if reelected, he won't be a dictator 'other than Day One'

Jenna delivers holiday surprise to shoppers with items on layaway
Former President Donald Trump responded to concerns a second term of him in the White House would lead to a dictatorship, saying, “No, no, no. Other than day one.” NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Dec. 6, 2023
