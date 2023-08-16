IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 75% off home essentials — and some ship free

  • North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean

    03:31

  • Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe

    02:37

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

    05:41

  • How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?

    02:25

  • Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms

    01:35

  • Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot and killed while leaving rally

    00:50

  • Trump defiant on campaign trail, venting anger over charges

    02:32

  • Voters reject Issue 1, delivering win for abortion-rights supporters

    02:31

  • Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

    02:00

  • Top GOP candidates take aim at Trump

    02:20

  • Trump’s legal team faces deadline to respond to protective order

    01:44

  • Expelled Tennessee House members reclaim seats

    00:29

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

    03:22

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for the first time

    02:53

  • Trump still popular despite facing criminal charges

    01:57

  • Trump blasts expanded classified documents indictment

    01:45

Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

02:51

Officials in Fulton County are preparing for former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants to surrender in a process that typically includes fingerprints and mug shots, but it’s unclear whether those steps will be taken in this instance. Trump says he will hold a news conference to present an “irrefutable report” on alleged fraud in Georgia. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Aug. 16, 2023

  • North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

    02:01
  • Now Playing

    Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

    02:51
  • UP NEXT

    What the Georgia election charges against Trump mean

    03:31

  • Donald Trump indicted in Georgia in 2020 election probe

    02:37

  • Trump campaigns in Iowa as he faces likely fourth indictment

    05:41

  • How will potential criminal trials affect voters in the 2024 election?

    02:25

  • Trump visits Iowa State Fair as Georgia indictment looms

    01:35

  • Ecuadorian presidential candidate shot and killed while leaving rally

    00:50

  • Trump defiant on campaign trail, venting anger over charges

    02:32

  • Voters reject Issue 1, delivering win for abortion-rights supporters

    02:31

  • Trump lashes out at special counsel over new protective order

    02:00

  • Top GOP candidates take aim at Trump

    02:20

  • Trump’s legal team faces deadline to respond to protective order

    01:44

  • Expelled Tennessee House members reclaim seats

    00:29

  • Trump lawyer after third indictment: ‘We’re going to win’

    05:02

  • Caroline Kennedy, Jack Schlossberg honor JFK rescue during WWII

    03:22

  • Here is what the new charges against Trump mean

    04:24

  • Biden publicly acknowledges 7th grandchild for the first time

    02:53

  • Trump still popular despite facing criminal charges

    01:57

  • Trump blasts expanded classified documents indictment

    01:45

Hawaii officials say they expect to identify up to 20 new victims a day

Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender

North Korea: US soldier crossed border to escape racism in army

Entire police department in small Minnesota city resigns

Bank glitch in Ireland leads to ATM cash grab

Kansas police under scrutiny following raid of local newspaper

Nurse retiring after 33 years with the same unit gets loving sendoff

Christmas in August? Retails begin rolling out decorations

Tuohy family says Michael Oher tried to shake them down for $15M

Alec Baldwin likely pulled trigger on ‘Rust’ set, report reveals

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

How often you should replace pillows, toothbrush and more

Eggs and bacon...between donuts? Al Roker shares breakfast idea

How this mountain-climbing mom of 7 is teaching her kids about grit

Clothes to go from work to workouts

How to make extra cash by selling your stuff

Clear out the clutter with these 6 award-winning products

Meet the dog stars from the new ‘Strays’ movie

Back to basics: The right way to clean and moisturize your face

Meet the 17-year-old who biked across 14 countries

Sheryl Lee Ralph shares life advice, surprises deserving teacher

Jason Mraz talks new album, Willie Nelson, avocado farm

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged

Astrologer shares what the next months have in store for Hoda and Jenna

Shop these items inspired by Jenna's book club pick 'Summer Sisters'

Hoda and Jenna put viral hacks to the test

‘59 is glorious’: Hoda Kotb reflects on her birthday

Shop these back-to-school essentials for your kids

Desk vacuum, butter cutter, and other buzzy TikTok products to try

RHONY's Sai De Silva gives TODAY a tour of her Brooklyn home

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!

Grilled pork chops with maple pecan butter: Get the recipe!

Second generation chef gives new life to beloved LA restaurant

Grilled Italian chicken BLAT: Get Matt Abdoo's recipe!

Grilled skirt steak sandwiches: Get the recipe

Bobby Flay makes seared scallops with avocado corn relish