Officials in Georgia prepare for Trump, co-defendants to surrender
Officials in Fulton County are preparing for former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants to surrender in a process that typically includes fingerprints and mug shots, but it’s unclear whether those steps will be taken in this instance. Trump says he will hold a news conference to present an “irrefutable report” on alleged fraud in Georgia. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Aug. 16, 2023
