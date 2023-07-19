Weekend-only workouts almost as good as daily exercises: Study
Trump faces possible third indictment after receiving target letter
04:16
Former President Donald Trump says his attorneys received a letter Sunday giving him until Thursday to come to Washington and testify before a grand jury, but it's unknown what specific charges he could face. The criminal investigation is focused on his efforts to stay in power after the 2020 election. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports and Laura Jarrett provides analysis for TODAY.July 19, 2023
