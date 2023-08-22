IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We can't get enough of these Amazon faves — and they're all under $30

  • New video shows police raid the home of Kansas newspaper owner

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Biden offers glimmer of hope while touring Maui devastation

    02:18

  • LA hospital loses power, forcing evacuation of patients

    03:39

  • When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

    03:12

  • How a son's illness helped save dad's life

    04:30

  • Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know

    02:16

  • California shop owner allegedly killed over Pride flag

    00:41

  • Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

    02:14

  • Patriots' Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after on-field scare

    02:55

  • Trump says he won’t attend first GOP presidential debate this week

    02:55

  • 2 US soldiers arrested in Germany after man stabbed to death

    00:26

  • 850 people officially missing after devastating wildfires in Hawaii

    02:28

  • Wildfires rage through Washington state, prompting evacuations

    02:02

  • Fire chief passes the torch in Sunday Mug Shot

    02:05

  • Surfer delivers supplies on jet ski to Maui residents in need

    03:52

  • Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ dies at 92

    02:22

  • Homebuyers swarm Maryland island threatened by climate change

    03:42

  • Tuohy family plans to end conservatorship of Michael Oher

    04:33

Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

02:39

Former President Donald Trump said on social media that he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday. According to court documents, his attorneys have negotiated his release in advance. This comes as eight Republicans candidates have officially qualified for the first GOP debate on Wednesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Aug. 22, 2023

  • New video shows police raid the home of Kansas newspaper owner

    00:44
  • Now Playing

    Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Biden offers glimmer of hope while touring Maui devastation

    02:18

  • LA hospital loses power, forcing evacuation of patients

    03:39

  • When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

    03:12

  • How a son's illness helped save dad's life

    04:30

  • Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know

    02:16

  • California shop owner allegedly killed over Pride flag

    00:41

  • Clever, but risky: What to know about skiplagging

    03:35

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

    02:14

  • Patriots' Isaiah Bolden released from hospital after on-field scare

    02:55

  • Trump says he won’t attend first GOP presidential debate this week

    02:55

  • 2 US soldiers arrested in Germany after man stabbed to death

    00:26

  • 850 people officially missing after devastating wildfires in Hawaii

    02:28

  • Wildfires rage through Washington state, prompting evacuations

    02:02

  • Fire chief passes the torch in Sunday Mug Shot

    02:05

  • Surfer delivers supplies on jet ski to Maui residents in need

    03:52

  • Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ dies at 92

    02:22

  • Homebuyers swarm Maryland island threatened by climate change

    03:42

  • Tuohy family plans to end conservatorship of Michael Oher

    04:33

Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

Biden offers glimmer of hope while touring Maui devastation

LA hospital loses power, forcing evacuation of patients

New video shows police raid the home of Kansas newspaper owner

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout

6 award-winning shoes perfect for running, walking and more

How to break up with your doctor

TODAY celebrates 1st birthdays: Aug. 21, 2023

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout

6 award-winning shoes perfect for running, walking and more

Jon Batiste talks paradigm shift in music, inspiring kids, new album

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets

Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts

Trending home and beauty solutions under $30

Alex Brightman, Colin Donnell talk starring in ‘The Shark is Broken’

Meet the woman making vintage styles a fit for all sizes

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

Justin Willman dazzles Hoda and Jenna with mind-bending magic

Tips for navigating the changes to the college admissions process

'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

Should you speak up about being left out of a friend's party?

Martina and John McBride talk love story, Blackbird Studio, more

LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

What’s trending in pop culture: ‘Depp v. Heard,’ ‘RHOSLC,’ more

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares her mom's caramel flan recipe

Try these healthy swaps on some favorite sweet and savory treats

Try this summer steak salad recipe you can make in minutes

Try this twist on cordon bleu with a summer squash

Lobster grilled cheese and tacos: Get the recipes!

2 recipes to celebrate summer: Seafood boil, banana pudding

Funfetti tres leches cake, strawberry shortcakes: Get the recipes!

Simple kitchen hacks that save time and keep you healthy

Chicken Paillard with basil pesto: Get Anne Burrell’s recipe

Swordfish with caponata: Get chef Michael White's recipe!