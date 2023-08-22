Trump says he plans to surrender in Fulton County on Thursday

New video shows police raid the home of Kansas newspaper owner
Former President Donald Trump said on social media that he plans to turn himself in at the Fulton County jail on Thursday. According to court documents, his attorneys have negotiated his release in advance. This comes as eight Republicans candidates have officially qualified for the first GOP debate on Wednesday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Aug. 22, 2023
