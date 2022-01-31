Trump said he’d consider pardons for Jan. 6 rioters if he’s reelected
00:37
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump says he’d consider pardons for those who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol if he’s reelected. He also admitted for the first time that he wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election.Jan. 31, 2022
UP NEXT
Mott Street Girls shining a light on New York City’s Chinatown
04:05
At Lake Placid, you can ski where Olympians train
05:06
How Al Roker brought snow to LA prepping for Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl
02:23
Spotify to add content advisory to Joe Rogan podcast amid growing controversy
02:09
Inside the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
03:30
Frozen iguanas are falling from trees in yearly spectacle