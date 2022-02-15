IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization

    Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis

  • Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy

  • Ambassador Bridge between US and Canada reopens after vaccine mandate protests

  • US orders most embassy staff to leave Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

  • US warns Russia may invade Ukraine at any moment

  • Biden set to speak with Putin as US evacuates embassy staff in Ukraine

  • US military officials hope for diplomatic end to Russia-Ukraine crisis

  • More states ending mask mandates as COVID-19 cases drop

  • McConnell breaks from RNC, calls Jan. 6 a ‘violent insurrection’

  • Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives

  • Biden threatens to stop crucial gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘Ruthless’ Chinese regime could retaliate against Olympic boycotts

  • Mike Pence fires back at Trump: ‘I had no right to overturn the election’

  • All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

  • 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: Opening ceremony wraps up as the competition begins

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin center of new MSNBC documentary, ‘Love and the Constitution’

  • ISIS leader dead following US special forces raid in Syria, Biden announces

  • Russian military buildup grows, Biden deploys 3,000 US troops

  • Russia, US blame each other for Ukraine crisis in bitter clash at UN Security Council

Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization

Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars is cutting ties with the Trump Organization, saying the financial statement it prepared for almost a decade can no longer be viewed as reliable. The paperwork is at the center of investigations into whether the former president’s company broke the law by inflating its assets.Feb. 15, 2022

