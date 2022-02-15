Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization
Donald Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars is cutting ties with the Trump Organization, saying the financial statement it prepared for almost a decade can no longer be viewed as reliable. The paperwork is at the center of investigations into whether the former president’s company broke the law by inflating its assets.Feb. 15, 2022
Trump's longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization
