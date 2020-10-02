Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis roils presidential campaign, Chuck Todd says

Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis roils presidential campaign, Chuck Todd says05:39
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd tells TODAY that the remaining presidential debates and even the vice-presidential debate are called into question by President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis and speculates about whether they could be held remotely. Presidential historian Jon Meacham urges calm and calls for “the facts to guide us” in coming days. Todd says the White House “needs to go above and beyond” in terms of transparency now.