Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could affect Capitol Hill

02:02

NBC Capitol Hill correspondent Kasie Hunt tells TODAY that there has so far been no word from the Biden campaign about President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis, and that discussions are underway about how Biden can campaign safely after being in the same room with Trump Tuesday night. She says that White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is “a potential vector” for the virus and that that could affect confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett.Oct. 2, 2020

