Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources
March 21, 202402:22

    Trump's circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources

Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources

02:22

As Donald Trump faces a deadline to pay a nearly half a billion-dollar bond in his civil fraud case against him, his inner circle is said to be concerned and frustrated but not panicked, campaign sources say. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 21, 2024

    Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources

