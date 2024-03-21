Subway announces it is switching Coke products for Pepsi
3 clinic staffers could be behind Kate’s alleged medical data breach
Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources
Texas immigration battle grows after appeals court blocks SB4 law
Sec. Blinken pushes to secure ‘immediate cease-fire’ in Gaza
Manhunt underway for inmate after 3 officers ambushed
Work could begin in April to raise sunken San José treasure ship
New video shows Riley Strain moments before he disappeared
Clinic staffer allegedly tried to access Kate medical records: report
Dad overcome with emotion after son’s military school graduation
Powerball jackpot nears $700 million after no winner
NASA posts job for full-time astronauts: Here are the requirements
FAA head says Boeing is more focused on production than safety
Fears grow in Rafah as Netanyahu vows new offensive
Trump unable to secure bond after approaching around 30 lenders
Appeals court blocks controversial immigration law in Texas
Former Secret Service agent shares tips on how to read people
Gangs attack homes, power stations in Haiti’s capital
See girl pretend to eat dinner so she can jump straight to dessert
Kate Middleton spotted in new video: Will it calm speculation?
Trump’s circle concerned but not panicked over bond: sources
As Donald Trump faces a deadline to pay a nearly half a billion-dollar bond in his civil fraud case against him, his inner circle is said to be concerned and frustrated but not panicked, campaign sources say. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.March 21, 2024
