Trump's attacks on NATO leaves allies 'uneasy,' analyst says

NBC News senior national security contributor Juan Zarate joined TODAY to discuss President Trump’s impromptu news conference just after the NATO summit this week. “From one day to the next, issues change, and today, you have a much more positive view of the NATO alliance,” Zarate says. “This leaves allies a bit uneasy, unsure of what the U.S. commitment is long term.”

