What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history
00:26
8 cruise ship passengers stranded in Africa after missing all-aboard
05:41
Now Playing
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond
01:50
UP NEXT
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest
03:27
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness
08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign
04:43
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history
00:26
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event
02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike
02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services
03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man
00:42
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash
02:01
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
02:06
Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage
02:12
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods
03:20
Fire chiefs from US and Canada gather for Sunday Mug Shot
01:48
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond
01:50
Copied
Copied
Former President Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond as he appeals the judgement in his civil fraud case and will be back on the campaign trail in Michigan. NBC’s Gabe Gutierrez reports for TODAY.April 2, 2024
What happens when popular weight loss drugs don't work?
03:01
Powerball jackpot crosses $1B mark to be 4th largest in history
00:26
8 cruise ship passengers stranded in Africa after missing all-aboard
05:41
Now Playing
Trump returns to campaign trail after posting $175M bond
01:50
UP NEXT
José Andrés speaks out on reported death of aid workers in Gaza
02:23
Storm heads for East Coast after tornadoes, hail sweep Midwest
03:27
Kylie Kelce on Jason's retirement, Taylor Swift, autism awareness
08:00
Philadelphia Eagles take over TODAY plaza for autism awareness
07:11
President Biden shares message of optimism amid 2024 campaign
04:43
Powerball jackpot grows to $975 million, 5th largest in history
00:26
FDA issues highest-level alert for heart pump linked to 49 deaths
00:30
2024 solar eclipse: Communities in path of totality gear up for event
02:44
Fast food prices set to go up amid employee minimum wage hike
02:34
Kate Middleton and family notably absent from Easter services
03:00
Caught on camera: Runaway saw blade narrowly misses man
00:42
Police seek Chiefs player Rashee Rice in connection with car crash
02:01
Netanyahu protesters in Israel call for early elections, cease-fire
02:06
Demolition crews begin cutting into Baltimore bridge wreckage
02:12
Major storms expected in much of US threatening snow, floods
03:20
Fire chiefs from US and Canada gather for Sunday Mug Shot