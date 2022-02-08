IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jessie Diggins talks history-making medal in cross-country skiing individual sprint

    03:17

  • Do figure skaters get dizzy on the ice?

    01:01

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

    01:00

  • Team USA's Anna Hoffman reveals special agents stick by athletes at the Olympics

    00:45

  • Beijing Olympics panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen flying off the shelves in China

    00:45

  • Snowboarder Chloe Kim reveals why she almost didn't compete in Beijing Olympics

    04:34

  • Figure skater Vincent Zhou shares 'mixed bag of emotions' after positive COVID-19 test

    03:47

  • Team USA skier Nina O’Brien heading home after surgery on fractured leg

    02:31

  • 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

    01:02

  • Shaun White prepares for his final Olympics: 'I'm going to give it everything'

    04:57

  • Alpine skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle talks winning silver 50 years after mom’s gold

    02:50
    Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives

    00:26
    Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold for China in big air final

    02:11

  • Biden threatens to stop crucial gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine

    00:28

  • 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

    00:23

  • West Coast could see record high temperatures later this week

    00:51

  • Growing international tensions cast a cloud over Beijing Olympics

    02:35

  • Nathan Chen 'practically impossible to beat' as he breaks world record in short program

    03:53

  • Meet the Hamilton siblings making curling history in Beijing

    03:13

  • Steve Kornacki shares surprising statistics so far from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    04:32

Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives

00:26

Former President Donald Trump has returned 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House. Sources tell The Washington Post that documents included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a handwritten letter from former President Barack Obama.Feb. 8, 2022

