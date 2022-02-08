Trump returns documents improperly taken from White House to National Archives
Former President Donald Trump has returned 15 boxes of documents that were improperly taken from the White House. Sources tell The Washington Post that documents included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a handwritten letter from former President Barack Obama.Feb. 8, 2022
