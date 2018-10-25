Trump responds to report of China, Russia listening to his cell phone calls
President Trump took to Twitter to dismiss a New York Times report that claimed Chinese and Russian spies secretly listened in when he used his unsecure iPhone to talk to old friends. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.
