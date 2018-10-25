Politics

Trump responds to report of China, Russia listening to his cell phone calls

President Trump took to Twitter to dismiss a New York Times report that claimed Chinese and Russian spies secretly listened in when he used his unsecure iPhone to talk to old friends. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Oct. 25, 2018

