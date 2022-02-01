Trump encourages new protests; investigation into voting machine intensifies
A new report from the New York Times says that former President Trump looked into seizing voting machines in key swing states after the 2020 election. These details comes as Trump continues to make speeches across the country, encouraging supporters to protests and offering pardons if elected. Meanwhile, the Georgia district attorney is looking into whether Trump broke the law by interfering with election results in her state. NBC senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.Feb. 1, 2022
