Trump reportedly drafted executive order to seize voting machines

Members of the January 6 committee have obtained hundreds of pages of documents from former President Trump’s time in office. Among the documents is a draft of an executive order that would have allowed the Trump administration to seize voting machines citing baseless conspiracy theories. NBC’s Josh Lederman reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022
