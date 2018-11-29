Steals and Deals has something for everyone on your list: Wireless earbuds, popcorn makers, stylish jewelry and more!

Trump reacts to former lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea

President Trump took questions Thursday about Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney who pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia. “Michael Cohen is lying, and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence for things that have nothing to do with me,” the president told reporters. NBC’s Lester Holt and Pete Williams report.Nov. 29, 2018

