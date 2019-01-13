Trump reacts to explosive NYT, Washington Post reports

Trump reacts to explosive NYT, Washington Post reports02:34
President Donald Trump is pushing back against reports in The New York Times and Washington Post concerning Russia ties. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports for Sunday TODAY from the White House.
Chuck Todd on shutdown stalemate, Russia reports, 2020 presidential race04:14
Government shutdown putting millions of contractors at risk01:15
Trump reacts to explosive NYT, Washington Post reports02:34
Could Trump legally declare national emergency for wall funding?03:16
Government shutdown now the longest in US history02:19
Analyst: ‘Remarkable’ that president is target of counterintelligence investigation03:31