See what it’s like to skydive with the NFL’s only parachute team
06:07
Turkeys named Liberty and Bell to be pardoned by Biden
00:44
Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs spreads across US
02:21
Watch: 23-year-old field hockey coach makes college sports history
01:39
Keep Thanksgiving shopping costs down with these tips
02:35
Why your Thanksgiving feast may cost less this year
02:11
Taylor Swift returns to the stage in Brazil following fan’s death
02:39
Now Playing
Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal
01:58
UP NEXT
Could weather throw a wrench into Thanksgiving travel plans?
01:47
Thanksgiving travel rush gets underway with 55 million on the move
02:23
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas
02:46
Rosalynn Carter dies at 96: Look back at her life of public service
02:38
Erin Andrews on telling her parents about stalker recording her
01:01
Meet the lawyer working to become the first Black female chess master
03:54
Lewiston soccer team wins state title weeks after mass shooting
04:38
Peter Tarnoff, US diplomat behind ‘Argo’ escape, dies at 86
02:20
Baltimore symphony orchestra names first Black music director
03:22
Third-party candidates aim to disrupt Biden-Trump rematch in 2024
04:36
Taylor Swift postpones concert due to extreme temperatures
00:28
Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket fails as advertisers bail from X
02:06
Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal
01:58
Copied
Copied
Former President Donald Trump is laying out his plans for immigrations policies if he is reelected to the White House. Proposals include mass deportations, travel bans and ideological screenings. It comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is putting his support behind Trump for the GOP primary nomination, officially endorsing him on Sunday. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Nov. 20, 2023
See what it’s like to skydive with the NFL’s only parachute team
06:07
Turkeys named Liberty and Bell to be pardoned by Biden
00:44
Mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs spreads across US
02:21
Watch: 23-year-old field hockey coach makes college sports history
01:39
Keep Thanksgiving shopping costs down with these tips
02:35
Why your Thanksgiving feast may cost less this year
02:11
Taylor Swift returns to the stage in Brazil following fan’s death
02:39
Now Playing
Trump returns to US-Mexico border to lay out immigration proposal
01:58
UP NEXT
Could weather throw a wrench into Thanksgiving travel plans?
01:47
Thanksgiving travel rush gets underway with 55 million on the move
02:23
Negotiators on brink of a deal to release hostages taken by Hamas
02:46
Rosalynn Carter dies at 96: Look back at her life of public service
02:38
Erin Andrews on telling her parents about stalker recording her
01:01
Meet the lawyer working to become the first Black female chess master
03:54
Lewiston soccer team wins state title weeks after mass shooting
04:38
Peter Tarnoff, US diplomat behind ‘Argo’ escape, dies at 86
02:20
Baltimore symphony orchestra names first Black music director
03:22
Third-party candidates aim to disrupt Biden-Trump rematch in 2024
04:36
Taylor Swift postpones concert due to extreme temperatures
00:28
Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket fails as advertisers bail from X