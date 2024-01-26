IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Kick winter woes to the curb with these problem-solvers — plus an exclusive TODAY discount

  • Now Playing

    Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump threatens to blacklist Nikki Haley’s donors

    02:28

  • Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?

    04:14

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race

    02:24

  • ‘Surprise for the ages’ if Haley can upset Trump in New Hampshire

    04:06

  • Nikki Haley wins first primary votes in New Hampshire

    02:34

  • Can Nikki Haley pull off a New Hampshire primary upset?

    03:39

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

    02:24

  • Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls

    01:58

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up

    01:57

  • New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

    03:04

  • Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings

    00:33

  • Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary

    02:02

  • Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary

    02:21

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital

    00:29

  • Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley

    03:56

  • Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses

    02:23

  • Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place

    04:24

  • Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch

    02:38

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

02:59

Donald Trump is expected in court for closing arguments as a jury is set to weigh how much money in damages he must pay writer E. Jean Carroll for defaming her. This comes as he continues to attack Nikki Haley on the campaign trail. NBC’s Peter Alexander reports for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    Trump threatens to blacklist Nikki Haley’s donors

    02:28

  • Does Nikki Haley have any path to victory against Trump?

    04:14

  • Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Haley vows to stay in race

    02:24

  • ‘Surprise for the ages’ if Haley can upset Trump in New Hampshire

    04:06

  • Nikki Haley wins first primary votes in New Hampshire

    02:34

  • Can Nikki Haley pull off a New Hampshire primary upset?

    03:39

  • Ron DeSantis drops out of presidential race, endorses Trump

    02:24

  • Nikki Haley courts independents as Trump leads NH primary polls

    01:58

  • Nikki Haley questions Trump’s mental fitness after Pelosi mix-up

    01:57

  • New Hampshire primary: What to expect from candidates

    03:04

  • Immigration deal hangs in the balance amid critical meetings

    00:33

  • Trump escalates attacks on Nikki Haley ahead of NH primary

    02:02

  • Trump sets sights on New Hampshire for first-in-the-nation primary

    02:21

  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from the hospital

    00:29

  • Trump wins in Iowa: What it means for Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley

    03:56

  • Trump clinches 51% of the vote during Iowa caucuses

    02:23

  • Iowa 2024: Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis battle it out for second place

    04:24

  • Iowa caucus 2024: GOP candidates make their final pitch

    02:38

  • What to expect from each GOP candidate after Iowa caucus

    01:52

Alabama performs first execution in US using nitrogen gas

Fans rally around Detroit Lions amid history run for the Super Bowl

Bryan Kohberger back in court: When will the murder trial begin?

Trial of convicted school shooter’s mom Jennifer Crumbley begins

Trump expected at closing arguments in E. Jean Carroll case

Plains, Northeast face another weekend of wet weather

Passengers attempt to bring 100 bags of weed onto cruise ship

Robitussin issues nationwide recall of 2 cough syrup products

Author Bonnie Jo Campbell talks ‘The Waters,’ takes fan questions

How to battle mom guilt, connect with your kids and more

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Daisy Ridley talks 'Sometimes I Think About Dying,' 'Star Wars'

St. Louis book club celebrates 50 years of sisterhood

What to do if you are a victim of a financial scam

Kyle MacLachlan talks new podcast, Instagram fame, 'Kale' nickname

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

How reading parties are putting a fun spin on reading

Run-D.M.C.’s Rev Run talks new docuseries ‘Kings from Queens’

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Author Bonnie Jo Campbell talks ‘The Waters,’ takes fan questions

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

How to battle mom guilt, connect with your kids and more

Lisa Vanderpump on 'Scandoval,' Kyle Richards' recent separation

Jessica Biel admits to eating in the shower, Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Hoda & Jenna are fired up about ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs

Austin Butler, Callum Turner talk WWII series, managing fame

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Hoda & Jenna race to guess celebs, TV shows and movies

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Fashion, home and beauty products to keep you warm this winter

Hand warmers, grow lights and more products to quell winter blues

Shop these products to solve your winter-related problems

How to rock the eclectic grandpa fashion trend

Give your skin a boost in winter with these 5 products

Shop these 6 TikTok-approved items to have the best morning ever

Kitten heels, big bangles and more celeb style trends for less

How to style sweatpants, tracksuits, and daytime pjs for going out

Winter-friendly skincare: Gentle retinol, body cream, lip mask, more

Treat yourself with these 5 indulgent products

How to quickly peel garlic, soften butter and more kitchen hacks

Kofta meatballs with pistachio arugula sauce: Get the recipe!

Shrimp scampi stuffed shells: Get Will Coleman’s recipe!

Cozy winter recipe: Roasted apple butter chicken

Dolly Parton announces a new line of baking products

Get TikTok star Tini’s viral macaroni and cheese recipe

Crispy za’atar chicken and French onion labneh: Get the recipes!

Sirloin skewers and hummus tehina: Get the recipes!

Baked by Melissa founder shares recipe for green goddess salad

Learn all about the sweet art of making chocolate bon bons